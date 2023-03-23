PDP Governors’ Forum Congratulates Party’s Governors-elect

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has congratulated the governors-elect so far declared on the platform of the party for their resounding and refreshing victory at the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In a statement by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, the party said the forum particularly identified with the re-election of Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States respectively for another term of four years; as well as the successes at the polls of Governors-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno; Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori; Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang; Rivers State, Mr. Siminialayi Fubara; Taraba State, Mr. Kefas Agbu and Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare.

According to the statement, the PDP said, “From the results announced so far and as the nation awaits INEC’s final declaration, we are optimistic of the victory of the PDP candidates in Adamawa and Enugu States.

“We dedicate this victory to Almighty God, because power, as we know, belongs to God; and we encourage our governors-elect to see the victory as an enormous privilege and honour to be entrusted with the government of their various states.

“We urge them to be energised by the massive support and overwhelming vote of confidence reposed in them by the electorate and to reciprocate this ringing expression of the people’s will by implementing all the promises and commitments made to the people in the course of the electioneering.

“We admonish those re-elected to draw on the lessons they have learnt in the last four years and apply same to make their states greater and better in all ramifications; and the new governors-elect to draw on the experiences and lessons of their predecessors to set the priorities of government, communicate the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursue them with a relentless zeal that will better serve their various states

“And as you rise to this onerous task of leadership in your respective States, the Forum wishes you success at every step you take to attain your set goals for your people and the nation in general,” the forum said, felicitating all members of the party elected into the various State Houses of Assembly across the States of the Federation.