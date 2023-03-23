Buhari Lauds Medal-winning Efforts of Nigerian Athletes, Footballers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the medal-winning efforts of several Nigerian athletes and their counterparts in other sports including football, saying their dedication and commitment were exemplary.

The President stated this on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, who recently received “Special Recognition Award for Contributions to Sports Development in Nigeria and the Africa Region” from President Mohammed Solih of Maldives.

Speaking after receiving the trophy from the Minister, the President thanked him for the honour to the country.

He recounted the exploits of Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, at national and international stages, noting he still hasn’t forgotten Nigeria’s absence at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Commending Dare’s enormous contribution to sports development, the President expressed delight that he has been recognised and applauded outside the shores of the country.

The President noted that under Dare, Nigeria’s sports sector has developed from recreation to business, adding that with revamping of infrastructure, laurels have been harvested at international events by our athletes while harmony and unity of purpose have prevailed in several sporting associations.

President Buhari also applauded the Minister’s commitment, dedication and service to the nation in a sector that brings young and old together, as well as athletes and fans.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister thanked the President for his tireless support towards sports matters in the country.

He cited the generous and timely funding from the government to all sporting organizations and their many local and international engagements, describing the recent donation of N200 million to Team Nigeria at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as deeply inspiring.