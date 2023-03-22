Soludo Congratulates Tinubu, Names Nigeria  Youths Election Heroes

•Urges president-elect to release Kanu after swearing-in

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, even as he named Nigerian youths the heroes of the just concluded national elections in the country.

Soludo, who is the national leaders of APGA, added that beyond the elections, the insecurity ravaging the South East should be of concern to all, which was why he called on Tinubu to immediately release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, after his swearing in.

The governor, in a press statement personally signed said, “The 2023 General Election in Nigeria has come and gone. While we commend INEC for the successful completion of the general election, it is important to note that we must seriously continue to reform and strengthen our electoral processes and citizens’ political participation as we march towards a more perfect system.

“To me, the true heroes of the last elections are the citizens of Nigeria, especially the youths, whose voices will continue to be critical as we collectively strive to build a new Nigeria. Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us.”

Congratulating Tinubu, he said, “Let me also congratulate the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his election. We congratulate your closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing.

“Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous. We pledge to collaborate and partner you and the federal government for the development of Anambra State and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work.”

On the insecurity in the South East, and the call for Kanu’s release, Soludo said, “One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention to is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South East.