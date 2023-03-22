  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Sanlam Nigeria Donates to Special Needs Organisations

Ebere Nwoji

Sanlam Nigeria, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, has donated cash to support various activities of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare and the Down Syndrome Foundation in Nigeria. 

While receiving officers of the Non-governmental organisation at the Head Office of Sanlam Life, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Life Insurance, Tunde Mimiko, acknowledged the good work being done by both organisations while reiterating the continued support of Sanlam Nigeria. 

“We appreciate the good work you are doing to support and care for those with special needs, so we are also extending our show of love in appreciation. We promise to continue in this light,” Mimiko said. 

He said as a brand whose overall drive was to help her stakeholders live with confidence, the pension firm understood the challenge associated with special needs people, and is committed to always be that brand that stands by them, boosting their confidence and helping them lead a fulfilling life,” he stated.

