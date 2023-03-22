Mystery Fire Razes Shops in Onitsha Main Market

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A mysterious fire which broke out in the early hours of yesterday at the Onitsha main market in Anambra State gutted many shops in the market, consuming numerous wares worth several millions of naira.

The main market in Onitsha is reputed to be the biggest market in West Africa, and hosts a large population of traders, who are mainly importers of goods, and deal in varied products.

A source, Mr. Barth Ifediora, who raised the alarm of the fire, said the fire broke out early yesterday morning, in a section of the market known as White House.

White House is the office of the leaders of the market, an expansive two storey building, and host several offices, halls for meetings in the first and second floor, while the ground floor hosts shops.

The source said: “The area mostly affected by the fire is the block of shops under the White House, where expensive lace materials are sold, and other areas.”

The state fire service boss, Martin Agbili, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

Traders were, however, said to have mobilised the market and fought the fire, even though wares worth several millions of naira were reportedly destroyed.