Election Victory: Gombe Gov Embarks on ‘Thank You’ Visits

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In an apparent show of gratitude to Almighty God and the people of Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has embarked on a “thank you’ tour of all the local government areas to appreciate the electorate for giving him and his party a resounding victory at the just concluded elections.

This is just as traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders pledged their unflinching support to the state governor.

The Governor was earlier in Kwami, Funakaye, Nafada and Dukku Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In Malam sidi, the headquarters of Kwami LGA, the governor’s motorcade was received amidst wild jubilation by teeming youths, women and other support groups to express their joy over the governor’s victory at the polls.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Yahaya thanked them for their abiding faith in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which ultimately led to the victorious outing of the party at the national and sub-national levels.

Governor Yahaya observed that in spite of the setback experienced during the presidential and National Assembly elections, the APC in the state was able to retrace its steps and forge a common front which led to the overwhelming victory of the party in the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

He assured the people of Kwami that his administration would remain resolute towards consolidating on major breakthroughs so far achieved by his government in the first half of his social contract with the people of the state.

In Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye LGA, Governor Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to expand the frontiers of socio-economic and infrastructural development for the benefit of the people.

He commended the people of Funakaye APC which led to its resounding victory in the just concluded elections.

While calling for unity and understanding among the people of Funakaye, Governor Yahaya appealed to them to intensify prayers for the success of the APC administration at both national and state levels especially as the month of Ramadan draws near.

In Nafada, security details had their hands full controlling the mammoth crowd who defied the scorching sun to catch a glimpse of a political victor.

The governor told the overjoyed crowd that the APC remains proud of their outstanding contribution to the victorious emergence of the party.

Like in Kwami and Funakaye, he assured the people of Nafada that his administration will not develop cold feet towards the provision of incentives that promote sustainable economic development in the state.

Speaking in Dukku, Governor Yahaya expressed gratitude to the people of the area for standing tall when the APC needed their support and solidarity.

He assured the people of Dukku LGA that his administration would not relent in fostering policies and programmes that will promote an all- inclusive growth for the overall benefit of the people.

In their separate remarks, the Emirs of Dukku, Haruna Rashid; Nafada, Muhammadu Dadum Hamza; Funakaye, Yakubu Mohammed Kwairanga and the Senior District Head of Kwami, Aminu Haruna Abdullahi as well as elder stateman, Ambassador Yerima Abdullahi, congratulated Governor Yahaya for emerging victorious and encouraged him to remain steadfast in his pro poor agenda of bringing development to the doorsteps of the people and putting the state on the path of sustainable growth.