Ogun LP Congratulates Abiodun on Re-election, Lauds INEC

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Ogun State Chapter of Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Mr. Micheal Asade, has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on his re-election for another four -year tenure as governor of the state, saying his victory did not come as a surprise.

The LP also described Abiodun’s victory as sweet and well deserved.

It also commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 governorship election.

The LP message was contained in a statement signed by its Acting Natiinal Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi.

Arabambi praised the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and other management staff of the commission, which according to the party, lived up to expectations in the discharge of their constitutional role.

He also commended the security agencies and the entire residence of the state for coming out to discharge their constitutional role.

“The victory is a confirmation of the elevation of truth over falsehood, reality over deception and full defeat of the amalgamation of principalities and powers in political equation of Ogun State and shut up victory against serial betrayers who had before now assumed and ascribed the status of “Supreme God Almighty” but by this victory of Gov Dapo Abiodun, this bunch of disjointed political misfits and despots are now confined to the political dust bin of history.

“We at Labour Party are witnesses to the landmark achievements of his Excellency during your first tenure, and we urge you to continue to use the mandate given to you to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Ogun State.”

The Labour Party also said that the outcome of the election was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ogun State.

The party added that the sterling performance and achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun in his first term also informed the decision of the Ogun electorate to re-elect him for another term.

Labour Party also expressed confidence that Abiodun would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Our prayer for the governor is that Almighty God will continue to give you knowledge, wisdom and good judgment required to continue to administer the affairs of the state.”

“We at Labour Party assured the governor of working with him for the development and peace of our dear state.”