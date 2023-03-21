NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement of a Chief Judge, Appoints of Heads of Court and Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Justice F. B. Andetur, the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court with immediate effect.

At its 101st meeting of the Council held on 16 March, 2023, under the Chairmanship of the CJN, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, the Council also recommended the appointment of six new Heads of Court, and five new High Court Judges.

A press statement release by the Office of the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, Esq, states that Hon. Justice Andetur was recommended for compulsory retirement following the findings of an Investigation Committee to a petition written against him by Senator Muhammed Sanusi Daggash, that His Lordship suppressed a judgement by failing to deliver judgement in Suit No: TRSJ/134/17: Mallam Kassim Yahaya Ahmad v Shittu Wurmo & Shuwari Farms Limited 30 months after adoption of final addresses by the parties.

The NJC, after deliberation, found that the Hon. Chief Judge breached the provisions of Section 294(1) of the Constitution and therefore, recommended him for compulsory retirement with immediate effect, to Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State.

In the interim, the NJC in exercise of its disciplinary powers under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, suspended Hon. Justice Andetur from office, pending his compulsory retirement. He is to hand over to the next most senior Judge in the State.

The NJC also considered the Report of one of its Complaints Assessment Committees, and agreed with the Committee’s recommendation to empanel four Committees to further investigate four of the seven petitions forwarded to it, and dismissed three others. One of the three, was dismissed for being sub judice, and the remaining two were dismissed because the Judicial Officers had retired from service, and by virtue of Rule 18(2) (h) of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, the Respondent Judicial Officers are no longer under the disciplinary control of the Council.

Similarly, the NJC considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the appointment of six Heads of Court and five Judges of Plateau State High Court as follows:

1. Chief Judge, Benue State

i) Hon. Justice Ikpambese Maurice Ahemba

2. Chief Judge, Adamawa State

i) Hon. Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman

3. Chief Judge, Kwara State

i) Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara

4. Chief Judge, Oyo State

i) Hon. Justice Iyabo Subulade Yerima

5. Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Adamawa State

i) Hon. Kadi Ibrahim Wakili Sudi

6. President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa State

i) Hon. Justice Audu James Balami

7. Five (5) Judges, High Court, Plateau State

i) Charles Donglong

ii) Ashahabu Suleiman Wase

iii) Shikamma Kassam Sheltu

iv) Mary Abah Izam

vi) Nanle Titus Komak

#upjudicialsalaries

“Compared to the other arms of Government, the Judiciary appears to suffer some of the worst conditions of public service. Yet, successive governments since 1999 appear to have glossed over the issue.” – NBA Working Committee on Judicial Remuneration and Conditions of Service