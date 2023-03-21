  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

NCDMB to Host 4th Nigerian Oil, Gas Opportunity Fair

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced plans to organise the 4th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), with the theme: “The Oil and Gas Industry- catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialisation of Nigeria.”

After being held virtually in May 2021 in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial event is set to return to the NCDMB Conference Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in May 2023, and would showcase the various opportunities that exist in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, a statement from the organisation said.

The event which was introduced by the Simbi  Wabote-led NCDMB in 2017, with the inaugural edition held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has consistently showcased short to medium term plans and activities of operators and project promoters in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

The NCDMB chief executive had previously explained that the showcase of upcoming projects is intended to give Nigerian service companies ample opportunity to build relevant capacities that might be required to execute the projects in-country, thereby creating employment opportunities, and retaining spend in-country.

