My Re-election is the Will of God, Says Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has attributed his re-election to the will of God and a collective struggle of the common man who placed the interest of the state above their personal ones.

This followed his declaration as the winner of  Saturday’s gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists on  the development, Governor Mohammed said he was honoured by the mandate given to him by the electorate and pledged commitment to consolidate on the success recorded during his first tenure.

He therefore, called on those who lose the election to support his administration’s move towards transforming the state.

While soliciting for forgiveness from those offended during his electioneering, the governor noted that it was now time to face serious government business.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters took to the streets of Bauchi metropolis to celebrate the victory of Governor Mohammed’s second term.

The male and female supporters who were playing different political songs carried the governor’s billboards and posters while others were seen dancing and jubilating on the streets in the state capital.

