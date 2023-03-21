Lagos Guber Poll: MD/CEO Lucky Garden Properties Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of a leading real estate company Lucky Garden Properties and Investment Limited Dr lshmeal Emeka Udenka has congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election as the governor of Lagos State.

Udenka in his congratulatory message said Sanwo-Olu’s landslide victory in the March 18 governorship election clearly showed that he is loved and generally accepted by residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu was on Monday, March 20 declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

The governor polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who polled 312,329 while Olajide Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, polled 62,449 votes.

According to Udenka, “It was obvious the governor would return. His strategic leadership skills are unmatched. You can’t take that away from him. Lagos is working thanks to him.”

The MD/CEO also admitted that the governor-elect worked for his victory owing to his antecedents in making the state a megacity.

“Sanwo-Olu deserves this very victory and should be accorded all the support he needs to thrive in his second term. We are happy about his return. We waited for this moment and it has come to fruition. Congratulations once again to a true leader with the people at heart.”