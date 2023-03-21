  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

International Breweries Promotes Climate Action with Gas Powered Trucks

Business | 1 hour ago

In furtherance of its sustainability drive, International Breweries Plc, has commenced the use of gas-powered trucks to distribute its products across the country. This is after the company unveiled its first instalment delivery of 540 gas-powered trucks on Tuesday at its Gateway Plant in Ogun State.

The company will receive a total of 540 state-of-the-arts gas-powered trucks with a yearly instalment delivery of 180 trucks in three years arriving. This initiative is aimed at reducing the emission of carbon monoxide (CO2) on Nigerian roads, a common practice that leads to the deterioration of public health, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Goal 13. which speaks to Climate Action.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, who represented the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, emphasized the importance of International Breweries to Ogun State and commended the giant brewer for yet another laudable and pioneering initiative.

On his part, the Supply Director, international Breweries Plc, Tony Agah, said, “As a forward-looking organisation, we consistently explore ways to improve our operations and reduce the environmental impact of our activities, and our switch to gas-powered trucks is a significant step in achieving both of these goals. By using compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel, our trucks emit significantly fewer pollutants than traditional diesel engines. This will help us reduce our carbon footprint and support Nigeria’s efforts to address climate change.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.