Food Production: Global Technology Leaders to Converge for 8th Agrofood Expo

Gilbert Ekugbe

The 8th edition of Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria Exhibition and Conference is expected to bring together global technology leaders from 18 countries to showcase adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

The conference and exhibition is scheduled to hold between March 28 and 30, 2023, at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the countries that expected to participate in the event are Austria, Bulgaria, China, Côte d’Ivoire, France, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In a statement that was released by the Fairtrade, an international trade show specialist, announced the confirmation of participation of more countries, global exhibitors, diplomats, and speakers for the internationally acclaimed trade show.

“As part of the highlights at this year’s Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria, Germany, a leading global economy, will be hosting a dedicated pavilion featuring 21 German exhibitors. The German pavilion will be presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA., ” the organisers added.

The Managing Director of Fairtrade Messe, Mr. Paul Maerz, said: “We are pleased with the level of local and international commitment for this year’s edition, making Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria 2023 a must-see exhibition and conference.”