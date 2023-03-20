Police Rescue INEC Officers, Ad-hoc Staff from Kidnappers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State Police command has rescued officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ad hoc staff who came under heavy attack by armed hoodlums at Obajana while on their way from Kupa North and South Wards to the constituency collation centre in Lokoja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Aya explained that the Police escort attached to the team responded robustly and engaged with hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“On receipt of the distress call, reinforcement teams were promptly mobilised and sent to the scene which equally engaged the attackers and owing to the superior fire power of the Police, the attackers were forced to flee with varying degrees of injuries.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election in Kogi State, CP Yekini Ayoku, mni, led rescue team to the scene for on-the-spot assessment. He later led the evacuation of the 96 rescued victims comprising INEC Officials, Adhoc Staff, Bus drivers and others to the INEC Headquarters in Lokoja. While the three injured victims were evacuated to the Federal Medical center Lokoja for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has accordingly ordered the deployment of operational and tactical assets of the Force to embark on thorough combing of the general area with a view to apprehending the attackers and to rescue the two (2) victims yet to be accounted for.

“The CP further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department to commence thorough investigation with a view to apprehending the miscreants and bring them to deserved justice.

“The Commissioner of Police while commending the gallantry displayed by the men of the Force, urged members of the public particularly the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullets wounds to the nearest security Formation or agencies,” it added.

It assured the public that the Police would not rest on its oars in the fight against criminality in the state.