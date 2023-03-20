  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

INEC Suspends Further Collation of Governorship Election Results in Abia, Enugu 

Breaking | 3 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has  suspended the further collation of governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

The commission, however, assured that a review would be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued Monday said the Commission took the decision after its meeting held on Monday to review the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held last Saturday.

He said: “Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.”

Okoye  recalled that the commission’s office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs on Sunday and its officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. 

Similarly, he said reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

Okoye added: “Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.”

The commission  appealed for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.

