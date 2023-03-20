  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Guber Poll: Security Agencies on High Alert in Kaduna to Contain Threats to Law, Order

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has warned that security agencies are “on high alert” to contain threats to law and order across the state. 

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the state government had received intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna metropolis and other major centres in the state. 

Aruwan said: “Security agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports. Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted.”

There has been growing tension in the state as residents await the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday adjourned the collation of the governorship results to Monday by 12 noon after which the winner would be declared.

So far, results had been declared in 19 out of the 23 local government areas in the state with Uba Sani, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leading Isah Ashiru of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with over 15,000 votes. 

Aruwan’s statement read: “Kaduna State Government hereby informs citizens that security agencies are on high alert to contain threats to law and order throughout the state. 

“This development follows intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna metropolis and other major centres in the state. 

“Security agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports. Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted. 

“It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order. 

“Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these help lines: 09034000060, 08170189999.”

