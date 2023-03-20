Cricket: Nigeria, Sierra Leone in Women’s T20i Opening Clash in Lagos

Nigeria Senior Women’s Cricket team, the Female “Yellow-Greens”, will launch their title chase for the 3rd NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament with a tie with Sierra Leone next Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, in Lagos.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Barrister Chuma Anosike, said he remains confident that the tournament would be a show of good cricket and believes the Nigerian ladies will give a good account of themselves at the event.

“It would be my joy for the Nigerian team to win, but a good tournament for me will be one that all teams have a good experience,” he stressed.

The event is supported by Access Bank, Lagos State Government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity Distribution Company, Pets Foundation, Aries Suites, and Geregu Energy.

Coach of the Female National Team, Leke Oyede, confirmed that the team has been in camp for three weeks and are ready for the tournament.

“When the team files out against Sierra Leone, my job is to present a confident and disciplined side. Most of the players on the team are well-exposed, and we have planned to win every match we enter at the event, irrespective of our opponent,” he observed.

Rwanda, defending-champion of the tournament, will face Ghana later on the opening day of the event.

Debutant, Cameroon will take on hosts Nigeria on Tuesday March 28th, for their first match-of-the-tournament, while Ghana will square-up with Sierra Leone for the second match of day two.

Thursday, March 30th has been designated as a rest day; after each of the teams would have tested at least two of their four opponents in the 10-match series.

“Last year’s experience at the event is what we are building on,” continued Anosike, “And beyond the action on the pitch, we have plans to make the rest day a memorable one, and we are glad that some of our partners are supporting us to make this a key part of the event,” he added.

Nigeria’s matches against Ghana and Rwanda, are scheduled for the second phase of the event; on Friday, March 31st, and Saturday, April 1st respectively.

According to Oyede, “I believe those matches will weigh in more on us winning the event or not, and we have prepared so far to win, so expect a more experienced team and an interesting encounter in all.”

Rwanda and Nigeria are the two highest-ranked T20i teams at the event, they sit on the log at 27th and 29th respectively; while Sierra leone is 28th. Ghana and Cameroon Women’s national teams are currently not ranked by the International Cricket Council.