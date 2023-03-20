APC Leads in Kaduna Guber Election, Residents Await Result from 1 LG

*Govt warns against violence amid growing tension

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state is leading in the results of Saturday’s governorship election so far declared by the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna.

Of the results announced in 22 out of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state, the APC is leading with over 12,000 votes in 10 LGA it won The PDP’s candidate, Isah Asharu, trails behind even though he won in 12 LGAs

The APC won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon Gari

Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna North

Kaduna South, Igabi and Birnin Gwari LGAs.

The PDP won in 12 LGAs namely; Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba, Makarfi, Jama’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Kachia and Lere.

Result from the remaining one LGA – Kudan, the home of the PDP candidate was yet to be announced as INEC had adjourned collation and to 6pm.

Meanwhile, there is growing tension in Kaduna the state as residents anxiously await the outcome of the election.

The state government, in a statement on Monday, said security agencies had been put on “high alert”, to crush any attempt to cause trouble.

The statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the state government had received intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna Metropolis and other major cities in the state.

Aruwan said “security agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports,” warning that “individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted.”

The statement reads: “Kaduna State Government hereby informs citizens that security agencies are on high alert to contain threats to law and order throughout the State.

“It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

“Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these help lines: 09034000060, 08170189999”.