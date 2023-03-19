Oyebanji Mourns as Ex-Ekiti Dep Gov Dies at 79

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the passing of the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

Otunba Egbeyemi died on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was 79 years old.

Egbeyemi, a renowned teacher and lawyer, served as Deputy Governor between October 16, 2018 and October 15, 2022. He had earlier served as a legislator in the old Ondo State. He later served as chairman, Ado Local Government Council and Commissioner for Education.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described the late Deputy Governor as a statesman of repute, respected community leader and a great lover of his people, who made very significant contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He described the late Egbeyemi as a distinguished leader who served Ekiti State meritoriously in different capacities and continued to contribute to the development and stability of the state out of office, till he breathed his last.

Oyebanji who described Otunba Egbeyemi as a man of Honour, a great leader of his people and a father figure to many, said the late Deputy Governor would be sorely missed for his frankness, deep insight and wise counsel .

Saying that the late Egbeyemi lived a fulfilled life in the service of God, the state and humanity, Oyebanji urged his children, family and associates to be consoled with the fact the late Egbeyemi lived well, served well and ended his journey on this side of the divide on a glorious note.

“Baba ran a good race , served our dear state with his time, talent and resources and etched his name in gold as a man of honour, excellent team player and a seasoned administrator. We shall miss his amiable personality and wise counsel.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the children and immediate family members of our dear leader and former deputy governor on the passing.

“While we thank God for the life of impact he lived, we know that he shall be sorely missed. Our prayer is that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family.”

The late deputy governor was born on May 8, 1944 in Ado Ekiti to the family of the late Pa Michael Egbeyemi Alade and the late Madam Tinubu Egbeyemi.

He attended St. Saviour’s Primary School, Ado Ekiti from 1952 to 1957; Holy Trinity Anglican School, Ilawe Ekiti (1958) and Baptist School, Ado Ekiti (1959).

He later attended Harding Memorial Secondary School where he obtained his Modern School Certificate in 1963. He studied privately while working as a Laboratory Assistant at Ekiti Parapo College, Ido Ekiti.

While serving as a Bursar at Notre Dame Grammar School, Usi Ekiti from 1969 to 1972, he passed his West African School Certificate Examination as a private student and both GCE Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations.

Otunba Egbeyemi proceeded to the University of Lagos College of Education where he read Biology and Physical Education between 1972 and 1975 and passed with Distinction in Physical Education.

He taught Biology briefly at St. Mary’s School, Ikole Ekiti in 1975 before he was transferred to the new Divisional Teachers College, Oye Ekiti as the pioneer Physical Education Tutor between 1975 and 1977.

He returned to the classroom to read Law at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) from 1977 to 1980 for his Bachelor of Law and was at the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1980 and 1981 where he obtained his Barrister at Law Certificate and was called to the Bar in 1981 as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The deceased was a veteran politician and came into prominence in politics with a stint as the Youth Leader of the Unity Party of Nigeria in Ekiti axis of the old Ondo State between 1978 and 1983.

During the 1983 general elections, Otunba Egbeyemi was elected Member of the old Ondo State House of Assembly and was in office between October and December 1983 until the military takeover of December 31 of that year.

During the General Ibrahim Babangida transition programme, Otunba Egbeyemi was elected Executive Chairman, Ado Ekiti Local Government and was in office between 1991 and 1993.

His administration recorded unforgettable achievements in revenue generation, better staff welfare, populist policies and infrastructural development, the most prominent of which was Bisi Market in Ado Ekiti, which was named after him by the people of the city.

Upon return to democratic rule in 1999, Otunba Egbeyemi served as the Commissioner for Education under the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo between 1999 and 2002 and later as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 2002 and 2003.

He also served as Director/Member representing Ekiti State on the Board of Odua Investment Limited between 2010 and 2014. He was Deputy Governor of the state between 2018 and 2022.

His wife, Chief Margaret Olufunke Egbeyemi, children and grandchildren, survived the deceased.