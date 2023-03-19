NNPP to Sue INEC over Omission of Party’s Name on Ballot Paper





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Mr. Olufemi Ajadi yesterday said the party would sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the “omission of the party’s name from ballot papers.”

Ajadi revealed the plan at a session with journalists after casting his vote at Ofada, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The NNPP candidate said he was disappointed over the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

Ajadi said the party had earlier written a letter to INEC to ensure the inclusion of his party’s name on the ballot paper instead of only the logo.

He said: “As you can see, we cannot see security everywhere. In my polling unit, where I cast my vote, the APC gathered hoodlums to attack me.”

“I am so disappointed in this country. I am so disappointed about the leaders that we have. People can’t move around freely to the extent that they were dragging guns with my security. Can you imagine?

“No, this is not an election. On the ballot paper, I cannot see my party, the NNPP. After writing to INEC, to make an amendment before the election and today is an election, we cannot find the name, only the logo.

“By the grace of God, we are going to court to challenge INEC on the reasons why they failed to put our name on the ballot paper. I am disappointed in INEC.”