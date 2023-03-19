  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Kwara APC Wins 23 Assembly Seats, PDP Clinches 1

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 23 seats in the Kwara State House of Assembly, while PDP won only one seat of Odogun/Oyun state constituency in Oyun Local Government Area of the state. The Assembly has 24 seats.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has been re-elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent his Ilesha/Gwanara constituency for the second term in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections held Saturday in the state.

He polled 14,949 votes to beat his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,072 votes, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commissiom (INEC) Returning Officer, Dr Adewale Rafiu.

Yakubu, in his acceptance speech, pledged to continue to prioritize the welfare of his constituents.

Similarly, Abdulganiyu Folani, the APC serving member for Omupo state constituency, has also been re-elected.

In other results just trickling in, the APC also emerged victorious in Ojomu/Balogun state constituency, Shao/Essa constituency, Isin, Oke-Ero, and Owode Onirin constituency, where a 26-year-old student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Rukayat Shittu, emerged the youngest winner for the legislative arm in the election.

