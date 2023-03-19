Ghana’s Mensah is New President of Rugby Africa

Ghanaian sports administrator, Herbert Mensah, has been elected as the new President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of Rugby in Africa, following the conclusion of the Rugby Africa Executive Committee Elections held yesterday. Mensah, who is known for his passion for the sport and his extensive experience in sports administration, will lead the continent’s rugby governing body in the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, Mensah reiterated his passionate vision for the growth of African Rugby.

He highlighted that his priority would be to continue the work he has already begun, helping rugby progress and grow not just in Africa, but globally. Mensah emphasized his business experience and stated that he would apply it to Rugby Africa, to generate revenues and development opportunities for all member associations.

He said, “As we embark on this journey, I want us to project rugby as an alternative team sport, gain financial independence and improve the World Rugby Elite Program. My aim is to make Rugby Africa the gold standard for sports administration in the African continent.”

Rugby fans across the continent would be delighted by Mensah’s vision, which aims to raise the level of African rugby internationally.

“My vision for the next four years is to foster an all-inclusive competition framework that will provide members equal opportunities to grow and develop. I am also determined to build a positive and strong brand for Rugby Africa, expand the women’s rugby programme, and provide a national stadium for each member association,” pledged the new Rugby Africa chief.

Mensah is a well-known figure in Ghanaian and international sports administration. He has been a driving force for the development and growth of Rugby in Ghana, and his contribution to the sport’s progress in the sub-Saharan region has been significant.