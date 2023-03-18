  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Residents Unleash Dogs on Thugs at Lagos Polling Units

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

*Police shoot suspected thug

Rebecca Ejifoma

Ago Palace in Lagos is currently under tension as residents unleashed their dogs to chase away political thugs suspected to be loyal to the ruling All Progressive Party (APC),.

Also, police has shot one of the suspected thugs. 

THISDAY gathered that the Ago Palace residents stood their ground to vote for the candidates of their choice. 

While a police van filled with armed officers was seen driving off, the thug shot was left behind gasping for breath on the ground. 

