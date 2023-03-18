Peak Performer Africa Honours Sanwo-Olu, Atuwatse III, Obaigbena, Others





The Peak Performer (TPP) African is to honour the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, Chairman, Shoreline Energy Group, The Agbaoye of Ibadanland, The Publisher/Chairman of THISDAY Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Dr. Benson Uwheru, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, among others.

The event is slated for March 23, 2023 at the Muson Centre in Lagos. The honourees are considered exceptional leaders on the African continent who are being celebrated for their performance as industry leaders, culture shapers, and game changers in transformational leadership in their respective spheres as peak performer.

According to the organisers, other personalities among the 100 personalities to be honoured from Nigeria are: the Chairman, Shoreline Energy Group, Agbaoye Kola Karim; Group CEO of The Guardian, Lady Maiden Ibru; Ex-Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Founder, StanbicIBTC Group, Mr. Atedo Peterside and Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru.Others Honourees are: the Country Managing Director, Access Bank (Rwanda), Mr. Faustin Byishimo; Managing Director, CLM Africa, Mr. Mbulelo Clive Khoza, (South Africa); Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger, Mr. Ameyaw Debrah, (Ghana); MD/CEO, United Bank of Africa (Sierra Leone), Mr. Mohammed Alhaji Samoura; CEO, MOREM Consulting & Advisory Services Limited, Mr. Mohammed Gillen (The Gambia) and CEO, Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo (Ghana).

The awards covering fourteen (14) categories ranges from TPP Elite, TPP Hall of Fame, and TPP Legacy to Excellence, across multiple professions and sectors in the African continent.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr. Abiola Salami, “A panel was set up to select the nominees who are captains of industry. Dr. Salami informed that the selection involved a rigorous process of sifting from the 1,683 entries that was received from various leaders and sectors across the continent before the 100 TPP emerged. He noted that these 100 recipients were being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.

Dr. Abiola noted that having worked with leaders over the past decade, they have discovered that to inspire growth across the continent, the authentic African story should be told by spotlighting credible leaders with admirable skills on the continent. Therefore, the quest to find credible leaders resulted to the call for the nominations of Peak Performers on the continent late last year, leveraging the 27 Skills in exceptional Leadership TM.

Meanwhile, TPP 100 recognition comes alongside the debut of The Peak Performer (TPP) magazine, a premium African thought-leadership publication that delivers content online and offline, adding that The Peak Performer magazine will be available in both print and e-version. According to the performer strategist, “leadership development and leadership branding are two strategies global leaders leverage to record outstanding results.

.He informed that “the magazine features inspiring stories and experiences of leaders in sectors ranging from technology; problem-solving & change; leadership and entrepreneurship; environment, social and governance; personal growth and transformation; people, productivity and synergy, among others. All these align with our resolution to build Africa, one mind at a time,”

He explained that Peak Performing Africa started unofficially in 2012 with CHAMP, a full-service consulting firm trusted by high-performing business leaders for providing workforce development, advisory services, and executive coaching for C-level executives.