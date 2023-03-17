US Welcomed 5,015,338 International Visitors in December 2022

In December 2022 international visitor arrivals to the United States increased to over 46.2 per cent, compared to December 2021.

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), shows that in December 2022 international visitor arrivals to the United States totaled 5,015,338, which is an increase of +46.2 per cent compared to December 2021.

Total non-US resident international visitor volume to the United States of 5,015,338, increased to over 46.2 per cent compared to December 2021 and represented 72.9 per cent of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for December 2019, down from November’s 75.5 per cent.

Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,481,680 increased to over 46.0 per cent from December 2021.

December 2022 was the twenty-first consecutive month that total non-US resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.

Of the top 20 tourist generating countries to the United States, Colombia (with 99,472 visitors), and Costa Rica (with 34,559), were the only countries that reported a decrease in visitor volume in December 2022 compared to December 2021, with a less than 23.3 per cent, and a less than 11.8 per cent change respectively.

The largest number of international visitor arrivals was from Canada (1,370,912), Mexico (1,162,746), the United Kingdom (315,610), Brazil (150,616) and France (121,284). Combined, these top five source markets accounted for 62.2 per cent of total international arrivals.