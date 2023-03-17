Stock Market Maintains Negative Trend, Decline by N313bn

Kayode Tokede

Investors on the stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday lost N313 billion in market capitalisation as the market continued its negative performance for the successive session active trading.

As the NGX All Share Index (ASI) fell by 574.59 basis points, representing a decrease of 1.04 per cent to close at 54,915.61 basis points, investors lost N313 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N29.916 trillion.

The stock market sectoral performance was negative as the NGX Banking dropped by one per cent, NGX Consumer Goods depreciated by 0.17per cent and NGX Industrial was down by 0.10 per cent, while the NGX Oil and Gas sector closed flat.

Market breadth closed remained negative as 25 stocks lost relative to eight gainers. Chams Holding Company recorded the highest price gain of 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo, per share.

University Press followed with a gain 7.57 per cent to close at N1.99, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank gained 3.37 per cent to close at N3.07, per share.

Sterling Bank appreciated by 2.67 per cent to close at N1.54, while Zenith Bank rose by 2.52 per cent to close at N24.45, per share.

On the other hand, ETI led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N10.80, per share. Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.32 per cent each to close at N7.30, while Royal Exchange lost 8.22 per cent to close at 67 kobo, per share.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria shed 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo, while International Energy Insurance shed 6.92 per cent to close at N1.21, per share.

Meanwhile the total volume of trades decreased by 24.23 per cent to 137.287 million units, valued at N1.510 billion, and exchanged in 3,489 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 26.085 million shares valued at N33.979 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 14.721 million shares worth N353.890 million, while Sterling Bank traded 13.231 million shares valued at N20.019 million.

United Bank of Africa (UBA) traded 10.242 million shares valued at N81.385 million, while Access Holdings transacted 7.626 million shares worth N66.201 million.

According to analysts at InvestmentOne Research, “The stock market recorded a negative performance today due to the losses printed across major sectors.

“Going forward, we expect investor’s sentiments to be swayed by the search for real positive returns and developments in the interest rate space.

“We reiterate that this may be a great period to pick up some quality names with a medium to long-term investment horizon.”