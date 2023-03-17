NGF President Commends Ganduje for Upholding Status of Kano Golf Club

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture and President, Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for dispelling an online media report that Kano Golf Club has been stripped of its Certificate of Occupancy by the state government.

While reacting to Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba statement debunking the online report, Runsewe said that the development has come as a cheering news to the golfing community in Nigeria.

Runsewe stated that the Nigerian golfing community was apprehensive upon reading the fake news because of the strategic position of Kano Golf Course as one of the oldest in Nigeria and in West Africa.

He said that the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), the Nigeria golfers and the golfing world are excited by the swift response of the Kano State Government, debunking the fake online report.

“On behalf of the golfing community in Nigeria, I salute the courage and statesmanship of His Excellency, Governor Ganduje as exhibited in taking this bold decision,” stressed the NGF President.

While stating that the NGF and the Nigerian golfing community remain grateful to the governor, Runsewe reassured stakeholders that golfers in Kano will continue to operate within the ambit of the laws of the land.

“As the President of the NGF, I will continuously ensure that all golf clubs in Nigeria play according to the laws of the land as we work together to reposition golf as frontline game and as a serious economic venture that can contribute significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Runsewe concluded.