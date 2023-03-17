Election: Court Restrains Police from Arresting PDP Leaders, Members in Osun



Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has restrained the Police from inviting, arresting and detaining leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State ahead of the House of Assembly election on Saturday.



Justice N. Ayo-Emmanuel gave the order yesterday, following an application brought before the court by some leaders of the ruling party members in the state.

In an originating summons for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights, Hon. Ibukun Fadipe, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde, Ojo Abiodun Michael, Hon. Abiodun Ojo Fafa, told the court that PDP leaders and members had come under serious and imminent threat of indiscriminate arrest and unlawful detention by the officers and agents of the Police on the malicious instigation of opposition political party members with respect to the forthcoming State Assembly elections.

The PDP leaders prayed the court to protect their fundamental rights to liberty, freedom of movement, freedom of association especially as it concerns their right to participate freely and actively in the due electoral process without being inhibited or being disenfranchised in anyway.



Respondents in the suits included the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone XI Command Osun State), the Osun State Commissioner of Police.

In his ruling, Justice Emmanuel acceded to the reliefs sought specifically by and in respect of the named PDP leaders/members pending the determination of the substantive originating summons for right enforcement.



“An order restraining all the defendants from arresting, detaining or further arresting/detaining the plaintiffs and their members across Osun State so as not to infringe or further infringe on the rights of the plaintiffs to dignity of human person, liberty and freedom of movement and expression guaranteed under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (particularly in relation to the opportunity to freely, actively and outrightly participate in the forthcoming Osun State House of Assembly election scheduled to take place on the 18th March, 2023), pending the final determination of the originating summons in this case.

“An order restraining all the defendants from making efforts or restrict liberty of the plaintiffs, dignity of human person, and freedom of movement and expression guaranteed under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (particularly in relation to the opportunity to freely, actively and outrightly participate in the forthcoming Osun State House of Assembly election scheduled to take place on the 18th March, 2023), pending the final determination of the originating summons in this case.”