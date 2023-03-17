Bloom Buddy, Autism Speaks Partner to Digitize NASQ

First Nigerian Autism Screening Questionnaire, Bloom Buddy, has partnered with Autism Speaks, a non-profit autism awareness organization, a statement has disclosed.

The statement said the partnership with Autism Speaks, the largest autism research organization in the United States that sponsors autism research and conducts awareness and outreach activities aimed at families, governments, and the public, was to digitize the Nigerian Autism Screening Questionnaire (NASQ).

“The NASQ is a free informant-report screening tool designed for low-resource settings in countries, including Nigeria. NASQ has been introduced to assist in the early detection of autism,” the statement added.

Autism is a neurological disorder that affects 1 in 68 people worldwide, and according to a recent survey, the prevalence rate of autism in Nigeria is even higher, occurring at a rate of 11.4% among children with developmental disabilities.

While the exact cause of autism is unknown, it has been linked to genetics and environmental factors. Symptoms vary widely, but can include difficulty communicating and socializing, restricted interests and behaviours, as well as sensory sensitivity.

Over the past few years, there has been increased awareness about autism in Nigeria, but more needs to be done to diagnose and treat those living with autism in the country.

According to the statement, the development and digitizing of the NASQ herald a new era for accessible diagnosis for Nigerians living with autism, allowing them to get the appropriate prognosis that informs the right intervention needed for the needed care.

It noted that that, “With more awareness and improved access to effective diagnosis for those living with autism, the NASQ can pave the way forward for more effective interventions that create a better quality of life.”

The statement said: “The development of the NASQ was based on DSM-5 criteria (American Psychiatric Association, 2013) and consists of two phases. The first phase, which was completed in 2022 after six years of development and community validation, was focused on the development and validation of the tool. The NASQ remains a screening instrument until the completion of the second phase of the validation study, which is still in progress.”

Sola Fatoba, Bloom Buddy CEO and co-founder, said, “Bloom Buddy is proud to be part of this important mission and looks forward to working with Autism Speaks as we strive towards our collective goal of ensuring Nigerians have access to the most innovative resources for detecting and managing autism and other mental health conditions. Together, both Bloom Buddy and Autism Speaks can ensure that Nigeria is a leader in the field of autism diagnosis, treatment and support.”

Fatoba further stated that “Bloom Buddy stands by its mission to create a fully accessible and connected ecosystem to support families in accessing care for mental, behavioural and neurodevelopment issues. As part of this mission, the company will contribute to this very important process by digitizing the NASQ assessment tool to make it more easily accessible to Nigerians as the team remains dedicated to our mission of delivering essential services to Nigerians everywhere.”