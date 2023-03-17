Alleged APC Thugs Attack Oworu’s Campaign Meeting in Surulere



A campaign meeting by supporters of Olumide Oworu, Labour Party’s candidate for Surulere Constituency 1, was yesterday, reportedly attacked at Bode Thomas Junction, Surulere, allegedly recording scores of victims who sustained various degrees of injuries.



Although THISDAY gathered that Oworu was not present at the very meeting, many of his supporters, who were holding the meeting at an eatery, however, sustained injuries arising from the attack by thugs, believed to be supporters of the ruling party.



In a viral video of the attack seen by THISDAY, a certain, woman who spoke on the background, although still in shock from the tone of her voice, said they were peacefully having their meeting, when the thugs came and tacked them, claiming, “This is Lagos” and as such, LP was not welcomed.

According to her, the thugs lined up everyone, took their phones and stabbed as many as possible, who according to her, had been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.



While several efforts to reach Oworu to confirm story of the attack did not yield, the woman in the video, explained thus: “The police is (sic) just coming after almost 20 minutes of their mayhem. Look at bottles. They said they are APC supporters; that we cannot do anything. That Labour Party should not come out to campaign; that Lagos belongs to them.



“They stabbed a lot of people, so many of them are in the hospital right now. They collected more than 20 phones, vandalised the vehicles; they break the eateries (sic). Everything here was shattered away (sic), shot at some people. The police is (sic) just coming in now. This is on the 16th day of March, 2023.”

Further giving details of the address, the woman said, “Bode Thomas Junction, Surulere, under Constituency 1. Everybody you see here, their phone has been stolen.”