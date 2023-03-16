Haven Homes CEO Drums Support for Sanwo-Olu’s  Re-election

Nume Ekeghe

A real estate developer has supported the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, saying the development achieved in the last four years needed to be sustained.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of Haven Homes, Tayo Sonuga, said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, through innovative policies, has positioned the Lagos real estate sector on the path of sustainable development.

“Policies of the administration of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have opened up Lagos real estate to unprecedented development like never before,” Mr Sonuga said.

He lauded Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment that addresses the issue of the safety of residents from the sharp practices of the past.

“In the last four years, there has been a concerted effort by the governor and his team to tackle the challenges of quackery and fraudulent activities within the sector. An impressive initiative is the partnership between the state and the EFCC in this

regard.

“Also, early last year the governor signed into law a bill to regulate real estate transactions in the state. If you look at that law, what it seeks to primarily do is regulate real estate transactions in Lagos to protect unsuspecting residents who in the past fell prey to quacks.

“The interesting thing is that the bill was passed by the state assembly and signed into law by the governor with Lagosians in mind,” Sonuga said, adding that this was why discerning voters in the state were better inclined to reelect the governor.

In the area of infrastructure, Sonuga noted that “the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has constructed several roads and infrastructure that have helped add value to the real estate sector in general, and made movement easier for residents of the state.”

He said: “Take for instance regional road connecting Ajah to Lekki Phase 1. The ripple effect of that construction is that it has opened up real estate in that axis to more developments. “To sustain these developments in the real estate sector across Lagos state, a government of continuity under Mr Sanwo-Olu is needed.”