Amaechi: Rivers People Are Tired of Wike, His Stealing

A former Minister of Transportation and erstwhile Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Rivers people to come out on election day, vote and stand to protect their votes, stating that it was the only way to put a stop to Governor Wike’s stealing.

He said, unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, who has a mind of his own, Wike wanted to continue his stealing of Rivers resources by installing his errand boy.

Amaechi spoke yesterday during his campaign visit to the popular Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt, and electoral wards in Ikwerre and Etche Local Government Areas to canvass voters for APC’s Cole.

In Elele, he said, “Wike is tribalistic. Wike does not even support Ikwerre people, Wike supports only himself and his pocket, and his garrulous mouth. We will win. You need to come out and vote and make us win. People are tired of Wike and his stealing.

“And I’m not joking when I said Wike drinks N50 million worth of whiskey a week. He has no shame, he is like a mad man. If he has shame, he would not have gone on national television and say when Atiku was demonstrating at INEC office, he was drinking 40-year old whiskey. Is he well?

“If he takes me to court, I will still call him a thief. Wike can never take me to court for libel. It’s so easy to prove. I will show his properties, let him tell us how he got the money to build those properties. He is taking me to court for corruption, see a thief taking someone to court,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi, who stated that the problem was with the people, who would rather collect money from Wike and mortgage their future, explained that, “Wike is not our problem, you are the problem. If he comes here now (with money), you start dancing.

“If Wike gives you N10 million, when you give him power, he steals N1 billion. Wike has abandoned everything, schools, health centres, just to make money. We cannot continue like that. In Rivers State, Wike is the contractor and all the money is in his pocket.

“If there’s one man, who has developed Elele, I am the one. I did the internal roads of Elele, I gave your children contracts for water, so if you don’t have water, don’t blame me. They put the money in their pockets. All of them are now in PDP.

“I built your primary schools and they were free of charge. I built your Health Centre. I made sure you had light. I hear for 4 years now you have no light. How will your economy grow? And your people are still queuing up and following Wike about,” he said.