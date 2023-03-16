Allotees Extol Sanwo-Olu’s Achievements, Corporate Governance Policy

Gilbert Ekugbe

Lagos State Land Allottees under the aegis of Orisan Waterfront Residential Scheme has commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s milestone achievements in building critical infrastructure to transforming Lagos into a 21st century State.

In a statement issued by the allottees, they lauded the Governor’s efforts in restoring corporate governance policy in provision of employment opportunities, social infrastructure and driving local and foreign investments in the State.

The group also called on the Lagos State government to prioritise impactful outcomes and decisions to allocate assets to budding investors in the State.

The statement noted that Sanwo-Olu’s administration is revamping institutions by improving the State’s infrastructure with project delivery while reiterating the need for the State government to allocate lands to fully paid allottees of Orisan Waterfront Residential scheme to consolidate the gains of infrastructure development in Lagos Metropolis.

The allottees asserted that the allocation of assets and resources to private sectors and investors in the state would quicken development and unlock growth potential to boost Lagos’ economy for good while also creating a level playing ground for businesses and investments to thrive.

They lauded the Governor’s infrastructural milestone and corporate governance policy, maintaining that his efforts has largely reflected on private investments within the economic corridors of Lagos state to establish business interests and enterprises.

The allottees applauded efforts of the various MDAs, Bureau of State Lands, New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) and Ministry of Land and Survey to facilitate trade and allow businesses operate without constraints.

The statement also highlighted the need to leverage business opportunities for budding investment to boost State’s economy while calling on the Governor to reach his agreement to appropriate lands to fully paid allottees of State Lands at Orisan Waterfront Residential scheme in its bid to attract both local and foreign investors to reduce the huge housing deficit in Lagos and Nigeria at large.