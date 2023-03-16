Akere Market Fire: Sanwo-Olu Compensates Traders With N100m

•Lays foundation for new market building

•As former Ekiti governor woos Lagos airport taxi drivers for governor

Segun James



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, donated N100 million to traders in the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) market in the Ajegunle area of the state. Sanwo-Olu also laid the foundation of a new market building.

Speaking during his visit to the burnt site of the Akere market, Sanwo-Olu was quoted, in a statement, to have said the donation was part of efforts by the Lagos State government to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire, when the market got burnt last week.

The governor said, “A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This is not politics; it is just a coincidence that it is a political season.

“I am happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it is a storey building and a small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It is for us to make a clear stand that we are not about ethnic or religious division.

“We are a government that is people-centred and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

“As long as they are law-abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment, and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

“This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a small number disunite a large number of people. We won’t give them a space in Lagos and our government.”

Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents to come out and vote massively for him on Saturday, noting that the 18 per cent vote cast during the presidential election is not a good representation of the Lagos population.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, thanked Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of helping the people. Ayoola promised that the people in the council would reciprocate the good gesture by voting for Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

He said, “True to your word, you are here today in Ajegunle to compensate the marketers for their loss and also lay the foundation for their new market. We thank you and wish that your efforts would be rewarded in Saturday’s election.

“We assure you that in Ajegunle we will do all within the ambit of the law to canvass for you because you have done so much for us. You rebuilt the Obafon and Mbakadoso roads. You also helped us build Maracana Stadium for our youths.

“We are grateful and we would forever remain grateful for your stewardship and leadership that you have shown to the true people of Ajegunle.”

AMPADA Market Chairman, Mr. Izuchukwu Uba, assured Sanwo-Olu of the traders’ support in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Traders at the market thanked Sanwo-Olu for the good gesture, promising to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for him and all APC candidates.

Meanwhile, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, yesterday, drummed support for Sanwo-Olu, calling on Lagos residents to re-elect the governor on Saturday.

Fayose, who was joined by Sanwo-Olu at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, spoke to taxi drivers at the airport and urged them to come out in large numbers and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship poll.

“Sanwo-Olu is our candidate. Let us all come out on Saturday to re-elect him,” Fayose urged the airport taxi drivers.

Sanwo-Olu promised to address the issues raised by the airport taxi drivers during his meeting with them.