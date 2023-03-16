Afenifere’s Leader, Fasoranti, Endorses Sanwo-Olu for Re-election

•Congratulates Tinubu on electoral victory

•Real estate developers support Lagos gov’s second term bid

Segun James



The national leader of Yoruba’s apex socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed the re-election bid of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging the electorate in the state to queue behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded in Lagos.

Fasoranti also described the emergence of Bola Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election as “a reflection of the electoral will of the majority of Nigerians,” congratulating the former Lagos governor for his victory.

This is as a group of Real Estate Developers in the state have joined the league of groups endorsing Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

Lagos, the Afenifere leader, in a press statement, said, was an important nation’s commercial city and the pride of the Yoruba race, saying the evolving physical and socio-economic developments of the city should not be thwarted, and that the state would gain more under the incoming Tinubu administration than when it is in the hands of the opposition.

The elder statesman, however, urged Lagosians not to make the mistake of buying into the gimmick of those bent on reversing the achievement Lagos had recorded.

The Yoruba leader said he aligned with impartial electoral observers to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a pass mark for the conduct of the presidential election, which he described as “free, fair and credible”, despite the challenges that threatened to derail the process.

Fasoranti urged the electoral umpire to build on the gains of the presidential elections and improve on the feat recorded in the conduct of gubernatorial elections coming up next Saturday across the federation.

“I want to use this opportunity to recognise and appreciate the achievements of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election for a second term on the platform of APC. Lagos as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria and by extension of Yorubaland deserves the very best.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has been through the mill and crucible of politics, business, and public administration, occupying various positions in government since 1999 and garnering requisite experience, which he has displayed in the last four years to the admiration of all and sundry.”

On their part, the group of real estate developers, at a press conference addressed by Mr. Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said their understanding of the crucial role government plays creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development, was part of the decision behind our campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

According to Asogea, the decision to endorse the Governor was reached after a strategic meeting of the Real Estate Developers Association, saying, “Continuity as we all know has an important role to play in the development of any state and economy. This is the reason behind our unanimous endorsement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.”