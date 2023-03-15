Group Cautions Politicians, Urges Lagosians to Avoid Ethnic Violence

Ugo Aliogo

Ahead of the March 18, gubernational elections, the Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) has called for caution on hateful, and provocative statements by political and social media actors, stating that some of those actions are fuelled by mischief, propaganda and conscious lies aimed at spurring ethnic violence and conflict across Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by the Convener, JODER, Adewale Adeoye, said the promoters of violence and extremism are few, while urging all ethnic groups not to equate the extremist opinions of fringe elements with the popular opinion of the peoples they claim to represent.

The group appealed to Nigerians, especially Lagosians to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign irrespective of faith, ethnicity and creed, adding that as a group they commit themselves to preventing violence and conflict before and after the gubernatorial election while any group or persons disturbed with the election outcome should seek redress in court.

The group said it had resolved to embark on massive campaigns, through pamphleteering, advocacy visits, door-to-door engagements to stall any plot to cause disaffection, ethnic or religious strife between Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Ijaw, Urhobo, Ogoni, Andoni, and other ethnic groups Lagos or elsewhere before, during the after the presidential election.

The group also expressed desire to set up Action Committee to work in identified troubled areas to prevent ethnic or religious conflict with all our strength for the peace and prosperity of mankind.

According to the group, “Land, resource management, and allocation, exclusion of indigenous peoples remains a major source of friction across Nigeria;

“We recognise the rights of indigenous peoples as contained in the Universal Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples adopted in 2007 by the United Nations and other international instruments promoting the rights of indigenous peoples all over the world including indigenous peoples in Nigeria.

“The deprivation of indigenous peoples from social, political and economic rights, denial of access to ancestral land, evacuation and all sorts of anti-people policies are real and continue to undermine their livelihood and survival as a people.

“We recognise the unique history of indigenous towns and communities in Nigeria including in Lagos, Sokoto, Kano, Enugu, Nguru, Yenogoa being ancient dominion dating back to centuries with her own culture, history, heritage, spirituality and civilizations.

“We recognise the fact that every territory in Nigeria has her own culture, first nations and indigenous peoples. We recognise the infallible fact of history that in Lagos, the Awori, a sub-Yoruba ethnic group, having been acclaimed as the indigenous people of Lagos recognising also that Lagos State territories like Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry have their own indigenous peoples that have lived in these territories since the primordial times.

“We recognise the rights of peoples of diverse ethnic backgrounds according to the dictates of the Nigerian constitution to live anywhere of their choice within Nigeria without disrespecting the dominant cultures. The Nigerian constitution is clear on the right of Nigerians to seek elective positions according to the laws enshrined in the Constitution without hindrance leaving the choice to the electorate to decide out of their free, prior and informed consent.”