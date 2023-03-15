Federal University of Agriculture’s New VC to Build on Predecessors’ Achievements

George Okoh in Makurdi

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), former Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof Isaac Itodo, has promised to work hard in the way of his predecessors to achieve success for the university of agriculture Makurdi.

He made this known as he​ took over the reins of leadership at the institution as the 7th Vice Chancellor, promising teamwork.

Shortly after receiving briefs from the university’s management team, Prof. Itodo acknowledged the enormous responsibility that comes with the position and urged the management team, staff and students of the university to support his administration to succeed.

Prof, Itodo said, “I must state that I am going to be a team player because that is what I have always been. I will not interfere in your areas of jurisdiction. My responsibility here is to make sure and give you the support you need to deliver on your various mandates. I am not here to willfully or unwittingly begin to change things. Nobody does that and gets results.”

The vice-chancellor received briefs from the university’s management, who individually provided him with detailed information about the institution.

