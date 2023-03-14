Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana, Steps Down, Declares Support for Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of the gubernatorial election on Saturday, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Mr. Michael Lana, has shelved his ambition and declared support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde.

He made this disclosure on Tuesday, at a press conference held at Iyaganku Quarters in Ibadan, the state capital.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said he had consulted widely before stepping down to support the incumbent governor and the decision was taken alongside the House of Assembly candidates.

He alleged that some of those at the helm of affairs within the party at the state level sold out for a pittance and declared for the opposition without the consent of other stakeholders in the party.

He stated that as a result of that action, other stakeholders decided to take a decision that will be in the best interest of the neglected, aggrieved party members, the candidates and the generality of the people of Oyo State.

Lana added that after several consultations were made, the party stakeholders resolved to align with Makinde.

According to him, “During my radio interview recently, I duly informed the members of the public that whatever step I would take would be determined by the decision of all candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates of the SDP of which I am the governorship flagbearer.

“We have also consulted widely. We have talked with some national officers of the party and my supporters among the trade unions, traditional rulers, market associations and religious bodies.

“As you are aware, in almost all radio interviews I attended, I was asked whether, as it had become the habit of this party, I too would step down at the end of the day. Believing I was in the midst of ideologically sound members, and knowing myself as a principled person, I always answered in the negative. I believed fervently that my gospel of preaching issues and ideas would earn me the victory that the people of the state deserves.

“We had to sit down and rethink and take a decision that will be in the best interest of the neglected and aggrieved party members, the candidates and the generality of the people of the state that we set out to serve. After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for the state right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate.

“We have therefore resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Makinde of PDP on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and get him elected as governor of the state.”

The state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, in his remarks, at the event, lauded Lana for taking such a decision in the interest of the state, warning politicians in the state not to turn the state into a battle ground of violence due to their ambition but allow people’s will to decide who will be the governor of the state.