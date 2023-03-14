Nigeria’s Politics Fascinating, Bright Future, Says British High Commissioner

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has described Nigeria’s politics as fascinating, saying that it offers a brighter future for democratic governance in the country.

She stated this amidst litigations trailing the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The British envoy stated this while speaking with journalists after she paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

She said despite controversies that greeted the process of the election by some political actors, the nation’s politics is fascinating and portends bright future for the country .

Laing said: “I made very good friends. I love Nigerian music a lot. The culture here is so rich. Secondly, the politics in Nigeria is so fascinating.

“I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Yes, a bit of setbacks, but in overall, I see this as positive and Nigeria should be proud but with a remarkable difference when I came in 2019.

“Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. The world watches your progress to democracy.

“Though there were some disappointments in the last election, but overall, every Nigerian should be proud because since 1999, Nigeria has been on the right track as far as participatory democracy is concerned.

“The election here is very different and fascinating. As you are moving to three-party system or may be even four, I think Nigerians as well should realise that their votes count.”

Aside the election, the British envoy also saluted Nigerians for being resilient at all times.

She said: “There had been some tough times. We had COVID-19, insecurity has got lot more since I was here.

“Nigerian people are incredibly resilient. I remain very optimistic to Nigeria’s future. So it’s been a very wonderful tour and very sad to be going.”

Earlier at the courtesy visit, Lawan commended the British envoy for her positive disposition to the country.

He tasked her to help in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Britain.

Lawan said: “Nigeria and Britain have come a long way in very cordial and diplomatic relations over the years. The tradition, we believe high rated diplomat like you can help to foster and strengthen.”

He wished her all the best in her future endeavours.