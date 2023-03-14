Nasarawa Gov Condemns Calls for APC  Chairman’s Resignation

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned in strong terms the recent calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the APC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, recently called for the national chairman of the party to be relieved of his duty, supposedly in a bid to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the presidency.

But, when speaking at a meeting with former aspirants of the APC across the state yesterday in the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule described the move seeking the removal of the APC national chairman as unfair and unnecessary.

The governor maintained that the move was untimely, rude and completely unnecessary, especially that the party was still in the middle of an election.

Sule pointed out that at a time the party was recording successes at the recently concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, “for anyone to call for the resignation of Adamu amounts to shear wickedness and disrespect for all the efforts put in by him before, during and even after the election.

“The gentleman, who has worked so hard, even at his age, going around everywhere with our presidential candidate for the campaigns, meetings and several initiatives taken to tackle various issues, to be called to resign at the middle of elections is uncalled for, unfair. That is wickedness, rude and completely unnecessary.

“For us in Nasarawa State, we are condemning that call, not just because the national chairman is from the state, but because we strongly believe this is not the time for it.”

Speaking on the event, Sule appreciated the APC aspirants for meeting a day before to endorse his candidature ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.