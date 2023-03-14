Amotekun Arrests 35-year-old Man for Stealing 100 Motorcycles in Ondo

Parades six others for armed robbery, rape, others

Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (OSSNA) codenamed Amotekun have arrested a 35-year-old man, Mr. Olamide Wasiu, for stealing over 100 motorcycles from Ondo State in the last three months.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, revealed this yesterday at the command’s headquarters in Akure while parading the suspect alongside six others arrested for alleged various criminal offences that ranged from armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of fire arms, stealing among others.

According to Adeleye, the 35-year-old man, Mr. Olamide Wasiu, belonged to an alleged four-man syndicate who specialised in stealing and selling motorcycles within Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogußn States.

He said: “Today, we have a number of suspects, out of which we selected few that will be an eye opener to the public. We have a syndicate that operates within Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun State in stealing of motorcycles. There is always a buyer who comes midway with a truck to harvest all the motorcycles that are stolen from Ondo State and they are being carted away.

“We have been on the track with the syndicate and we were able to apprehend the ring leader, Olamide Wasiu, who confessed that he has in the last three months, stolen over 100 motorcycles from Ondo State.

“He confessed that his buyer comes from Ibadan to a forest around Ilesha where they offload the motorcycles, dismantle and pack into the vehicle. As we talk, the buyer is being tracked and our men are relating with other security agencies to assist in tracking down the buyer,” he said.

He said that the corps also apprehended a group of syndicate that specialised in kidnapping and terrorising residents of Ore, in Odigbo and Owo Local Government Areas.

“We were also able to break a four-man suspected syndicate of kidnappers, we have the ring leader, Mr. Andaka Joseph, who confessed that they took the last victim that we tracked to their location and arrested them right on the spot around Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area and a host of other criminals on display here.

“We also have a 41-year-old man, Mr. Adegoroye Oluwasegun, who is in possession of military hard wares, cap and boot and some weapons with which they carry out robbery operations.

“This rap victim was apprehended and on searching his house, we found out that he has three guns and we were able to establish that he hires out these guns to criminals for criminal activities,” Adeleye alleged.

Adeleye, who doubles as the Special Adviser (Security Matters) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said that other forests linking Ondo State with its neighbouring states have also been put under surveillance by Amotekun.

Adeleye added that Amotekun is determined to make the region uncomfortable for criminals.