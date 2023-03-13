  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Ecobank Assures Women of Equal Treatment at Workplace

Business | 53 mins ago

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has stated that its workplace is free of bias and gender-based discrimination and is committing to fostering equity for women.

Speaking on the anniversary of International Women’s Day (IWD), Head, of Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Adekunle Adewuyi, stated that the bank as a responsible organization, has in place structures for ensuring all women can reach their full potential and have equal opportunities to men in advancing their careers and achieve promotion in the bank.  

He said: “Female staff are holding strategic leadership and management positions in the organization. We are committed to creating a society and workplace that is free of bias and gender-based discrimination. As part of our IWD 2023 celebrations, we will be organizing health screening for our female staff in four different locations including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt. We will also host a Health Talk for female employees, who as at today constitute 51 percent of our workforce.”

Adewuyi further stated that the choice of this year’s theme #EmbraceEquity was apt, adding that while celebrating women and girls championing transformative technology and digital education, IWD 2023 will also address the impact of the digital gender gap in widening economic and social inequalities.  “It is the responsibility of all of us to make transformative technology and digital education inclusive. At Ecobank, our digital solutions aim to respond to the needs of all our clients, including women and women entrepreneurs. The Ecobank Foundation has partnered with organisations – such as UN Women and the Global Partnership for Education – that leverage on digitalisation to address the gender gap.”

