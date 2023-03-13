Buhari Mourns Former Super Falcons Coach, Mabo 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the family of a former coach of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, Ismaila Abubakar Mabo, who died on Monday aged 80.

The President, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu,

joined the family in mourning the loss of their husband and father, popularly known as Ismaila Mabo Nakande, who was a seasoned football manager, credited to have worked with and managed some of the best talented female players in Nigeria’s football history.

Mabo was also a legendary footballer in the domestic league, making his mark as a player and captain of Mighty Jets of Jos and also representing the country as a formidable central defender with the Green Eagles.

As the head coach of the Nigeria women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics and 2004 Summer Olympics, the President believed that Mabo’s legacy will live on in the players and the coaches that came in contact with him during his career, as well as the young athletes that will draw inspiration from his managerial abilities in the years to come.

President Buhari prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing to those who mourn.