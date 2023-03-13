Bamidele:10th Senate’ll Key into Tinubu’s Youth-driven Agenda

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Senator representing Ekiti Central, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has declared that the 10th Senate to be inaugurated in June will play complementary role for the actualisation of the well-articulated youth programmes of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Bamidele, who was reelected at the February 25 National Assembly election, expressed delight that the 25% annual budgetary proposal by Tinubu to youth intervention programmes and the education loan, would go a long way in tackling joblessness and poverty among Nigerian productive population.

Espousing his belief in youth development, Bamidele, said he had in the last four years invested several millions of naira to empower his constituents in vocational and entrepreneurial training to boost their contributions to economic development.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, during an empowerment training he organised for women and youths to expose them to entrepreneurial and money-spinning ventures.

The programme was predominantly centred around vocational development training, capacity building for youth in agricultural value chain, capacity building training for youth and women in aquaculture as well as capacity building training in post harvest loss control.

Bamidele, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Hon Bunmi Oguntuase, said the spiraling and geometric increase in youth unemployment in the country, has become a snag to leaders at all levels of governance, saying the president-elect was coming to tackle this challenge and return dignity to the Nigerian youths.

The Senator added that era when youths were being treated with scorn and disdain was over with Tinubu’s victory at the presidential poll, assuring them that youth development would occupy the centrestage under the incoming administration at the Federal level.

Bamidele appealed to the youths to have unshaken confidence in the ability of the incoming All Progressives Congress-led government under Tinubu to bring the long eluded succour that would launch them back to reckoning in the country.