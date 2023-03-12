Ireti Kingibe Retires Senator Philip Aduda’s Reign

To the casual observer of the 2023 elections, especially the presidency, nothing much has been accomplished except that a political party that seemingly appeared from the bottom nearly reached the peak of power. But for people who are more thorough in their observations, different players on the senatorial side of the election field are also standing out. Ireti Kingibe is one such player, and her victory over Philip Aduda in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has shown her to be a proud lioness.

The excitement of the Labor Party (LP) winning the senatorial seat of the FCT has not worn out. It continues because, one, the person taking over the highly coveted position is a candidate of the LP and a woman. Secondly, this woman seemingly came out of the left field to forcefully terminate the reign of Aduda, a senator who has been representing FCT for the last 12 years.

It was a joyous day for LP members in Abuja when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Kingibe had emerged as the winner of the FCT senatorial seat after getting 202,175 votes. On the other hand, Aduda, who is the three-term senator of the senatorial district and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 100,544 votes.

With Kingibe taking over, it is the start of a new era. The lady in question is currently being celebrated everywhere for being able to surmount the odds stacked against her.

So, it is a new era for the people of the FCT senatorial district. With Kingibe and her LP in charge, things are bound to change. After all, Senator Aduda has had 12 years to build an empire unique to himself and the PDP, while under the federal leadership of a rival party in the last eight years. Thus, things are bound to change—which is not a bad thing in this scenario.