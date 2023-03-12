Former LASAA MD, Sanusi, Canvasses Support for Sanwo-Olu

The immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi, has called on the people of Lagos to support the reelection bid of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat come Saturday, March 18,2023.

Sanusi, a corporate legal consultant, hinged his call on Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performance, which he noted cut across all areas of governance in the past four years.

Sanusi’s call for support was contained in a press statement made available to THISDAY weekend, where he lauded the state governor and his deputy for forging a United front in the running of the state’s affairs.

“As Lagosians, one of the important things for us to do, going into the election, is to renew the mandate of Mr. Governor by confidently casting our votes for him to ensure continuity of his developmental strides.

“Sanwo-Olu and his running mate have in the last four years taken development in the state to a greater height thereby sustaining Lagos’ top spot in the comity of states across the federation ,” Sanusi said.

Sanusi went on to dismiss insinuations that the candidates of the Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour and Jide Adediran respectively pose any threat to Sanwo-Olu’s reelection.

He expressed optimism that Lagosians will not be cajoled into bequeathing the 5th largest growing economy in Africa into the hands of either of the opposition candidates that lack public service experience or proven leadership track records.

“As much as I am convinced that Lagosians, especially the electorate, are adequately in the know of Sanwo-Olu’s impressive resume and track record in public office, I humbly urge us to see to his victory at the poll for the continued manifestation of his #AGreaterLagosRising agenda. We cannot afford to entrust the economy of Lagos state to political neophytes” the statement read.

Sanusi said apart from the sterling perfomancw of Sanwo-Olu in the past four years, the emergence of a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President- elect, makes Sanwo-Olu’s re-election a mandatory obligation for all genuine lovers of Lagos who wish to see its achievement of status of a mega city.

The former LASAA boss said Tinubu would need to work with a governor who shares his vision of rapid and sustainable development of Lagos, adding that can only be possible when the federal and the state government are controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“The Lagos Development Plan was initiated by the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration. It’s a vision that Tinubu and successive administrations in the state pursued with great commitment over the years. The major challenge was that for many years, the level of support needed from the federal government to achieve the vision was not provided because the party in control of the federal government was different from the ruling party in Lagos until 2015.

“The emergence of Tinubu as President-elect provides this great opportunity for the much needed synergy between the federal government and Lagos State government for the rapid development of Lagos into a true mega city with all the neeeded infrastructure like other mega cities in the Western World,” Sanusi said.

The former LASAA managing director said, “This is not the time to toy or experiment with the destiny of over 20 million people on the altar of ethnic bigotry. Lagos deserves the best, and the best it must have, in terms of leadership with proven track record of performance and experience. Sanwo-Olu represents that leadership.”