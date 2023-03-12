Extraordinary Philanthropic Nature of High Chief Ben Amuta

“I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver’’

– Maya Angelou.

If there is one man who enjoys giving and generosity, it is High Chief Ben Amuta, the Executive Chairman, Beneks Group. The Onowu Il of Umudioka, Dunukofia in Anambra State, is a man born with the heart of giving.

The reason is not far-fetched; his extraordinary philanthropic nature of educating children of the downtrodden in society can be described as numero uno. He does this through a foundation he started 20 years ago, the Chief Ben Amuta Educational Foundation. The foundation, as gathered, covers bills of the indigent students from secondary, tertiary and up to master’s level.

It was disclosed that this extraordinary gesture has earned him honours and awards both at home and abroad.

The suave businessman has become a force to reckon with in society, while his popularity has continued to soar higher for his act of generosity.

The businessman, though not born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth, he was able to rise above the adversity of life. The Anambra State-born trained under his maternal uncle in the popular Onitsha market where he learnt a trade that exposed him in no small measure to diverse areas of businesses, including the importation and marketing of motor spare parts, cosmetics and exotic wines of choice. These vast and cultivated business traits gave him the leverage of traveling across the globe, including Europe, Asia, the UK, and the United States of America.

After all the successes recorded over the years, he never gave up on his dream of going back to school to seek more knowledge.

He enrolled as a student at the University of Lagos and graduated with honours in Business Administration. He further attended the prestigious Strategic Business School of Lagos. He currently holds an academic degree of Doctor of Business Administration American in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Leadership from the European – University. This has given him more edge over some of his contemporaries.

It was revealed that the entrepreneur’s business acumen and experience are worth studying as he has been able to survive Nigeria’s precarious business terrain for over four decades. His ingenuity and industry grip has also endeared him to his business associates.

If you think the magnate doesn’t have to unwind; you are wrong. He is in a high-ranking social circle. He is a gregarious man that takes out time to socialise with friends and business associates despite his busy schedule. He is an ardent member of Alpha Circle Club, Diamond Fitness Club and the 021 Committee of Friends.

In addition to these, he also stands as a patron of some social clubs and development unions too. Patron; Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU) Lagos Branch. He is a lover of a healthy life and he keeps fit by being a member of Sunfit Fitness Club.