Operators Urge NBC, ARCON to Censor Hajj Adverts from Unlicensed Agents

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) has appealed to the National Brocasting Commission (NBC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to enforce an immediate ban on Hajj and Umrah advertisements by Unlicensed individuals and companies in order to protect millions of Nigerians from fraud.

The President of AHOUN, Abdul-Lateef Yusuf tabled the request Wednesday at the body’s Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

He affirmed this in the light of the accusations against many unlicensed operators for inaundating the media before Hajj 2026 with deceptive adverts,

collected money from unsuspecting Nigerians and disappeared, leaving licenced operators and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to carry the reputational damage.

Yusuf pleaded with authorities to ensure that as registration for 2027 Hajj begins, no advert slot should be sold to any operator not cleared by NAHCON.

“AHOUN pledges total support for reforms that protect pilgrims and strengthen the industry. We ask only for fairness, consultation and policies that distinguish between those building the industry and those destroying,” Yusuf said.

He commended NAHCON for the early release of 2027 Hajj guidelines and for improved stakeholder engagement during the 2026 exercise.

The Chairman NAHCON, Ismail Abba Yusuf, represented by Abubakar Ibrahim, assured that there will be openness under his administration and the concerns of the operators will be addressed.

The AGM was attended by the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello and Chairman House Committee on NAHCON, Hon Jafaru Mohammed.