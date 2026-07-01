PSC Promotes 13 CPs to AIG, 17 DCPs to CP, 63 Others to Next Rank

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 93 senior police officers to their next ranks, including 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs) elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) promoted to Commissioners of Police, and 63 other senior officers advanced to higher ranks.

The promotions followed the officers’ successful performance in the recently concluded written examination and oral interview conducted at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the PSC Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Mr Torty Njoku Kalu, said the approvals formed part of the resolutions reached at the Commission’s plenary meeting held on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, at its headquarters in Abuja.

The newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Itam Nnaghe Obono, Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit; Bassey Samuel Ewah, Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command; Osagie John Agans-Irabor, Commissioner of Police, FCID Lagos; Monday Agbonika, Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command; Iyamah Daniel Adebor, Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command; Isa Danladi Nda, Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command; Akaninyene Ezima, Director, NPF-NCCC; Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command; Afegbua B. Rashid, Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command; Edozie Hycenth Azuka, Commissioner of Police, AML/CFT, FCID; Haruna Alaba Yahaya, Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Command; Emenari Ifeanyi Innocent, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command; and Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, Commissioner of Police, Welfare.

The Commission also elevated 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioner of Police. They include Nelson Nwamanna, Deputy Commissioner, CID Zone 11; Bolanle A. Murtala, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Ogun State; Danbaba Mohammed Labbo, Deputy Commissioner, Litigation; Ajayi Oluyemi, Deputy Commissioner, CID Zone 7; Oki Rita Oyintare, Deputy Commissioner, Gender; Ibrahim Umar Zungura, Deputy Commissioner, FCID Abuja; Iya Umar Mohammed, Deputy Commissioner, X-Squad, FCID Lagos; Darma Nuhu Na’aliyu, Deputy Commissioner, CID Sokoto; Nuruddeen A. Sabo, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Kaduna State; Tijjani Murtala, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Jigawa State; Yakubu Mohammed, Deputy Commissioner, DFA, Benue State; Ibrahim Lukunche Usman, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Zone 15; Akingbade C. Adeyinka, Deputy Commissioner, CID Ondo State; Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Bauchi State; Samuel Erale Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Community Safety; Adedeji Taiwo, Deputy Commissioner, ZCID Zone 1, Kano; and Zainab A. Pembi of the Force Intelligence Department.

In the same exercise, the Commission promoted 28 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Among them are Ofili Felix, Assistant Commissioner, Procurement; Mohammed Baba-Mala, Assistant Commissioner, CSP DOPS, Force Headquarters; Deborah O. Benary, Assistant Commissioner, CID Ogun State; Mohammed Sani Musa, Assistant Commissioner, CID Maritime; Lot Garba Lantoh, Commanding Officer, 22 Police Mobile Force, Lagos; Ijeoma Princewill Onyema, Assistant Commissioner, Administration, Zone 6, Calabar; Oyedepo Olubisi, Assistant Commissioner, CID Enugu State; Amanyi Christopher, Assistant Commissioner, JTF Operation Delta Safe, Bayelsa; and Regina Mbanefo, Assistant Commissioner, Zone 13, Anambra, among others.

The PSC further approved the promotion of 33 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The beneficiaries include Mustapha Lawal, Second-in-Command, Area Command, Gumel; Gafar Ajayi Adeyanju; and Nnamdi Lotanna Anabike, Divisional Police Officer, Central Police Station, Onitsha, among others.

The Commission also confirmed the appointments of 162 Assistant Superintendents of Police II to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police I.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, the Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, urged them to discharge their new responsibilities with integrity, transparency and accountability.

He also advised them to remain professional in the discharge of their duties, avoid involvement in civil disputes, particularly land-related matters, and always remember that “there is life after retirement.”

Argungu further admonished the officers, saying: “Guide your reputation and integrity. Let your actions speak for you and not against you.”