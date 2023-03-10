UNICEF Begins Rehabilitation of Flood Victims in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commenced the rehabilitation of flood victims in Anambra State.

The organisation yesterday flagged off a three months medical outreach in 10 local government areas of the state that was submerged by the 2022 flood.

The Reproductive Health Coordinator, in the Anambra State Ministry of health, Dr. Obianuju Okoye, who spoke with journalists during the launch of the programme in Onitsha North Local Government Area, said it was a partnership between the Anambra State government and UNICEF.

“We’re carrying out a three months medical outreach of flood affected areas. There are 10 Local Government areas in all. We have 21 health facilities we are using as a hub from where we distribute medicals to various wards.

“This is fully sponsored by UNICEF, and Anambra State is providing the manpower for the programme. It’s an integrated approach, and we are checking and giving care to HIV, cervical cancer patients. We are also diagnosing and treating victims for various other ailments.”

Okoye said among the rural people that had been attended to, many were found to have peptic ulcer disease, malaria parasites, pains, hypertension, diabetes.

UNICEF had late last year paid an assessment visit to the flood ravaged parts of the state, while also mapping out ways of assisting flood victims with medication, water projects and toilet facilities.